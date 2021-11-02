Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

10/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

