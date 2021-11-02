Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
