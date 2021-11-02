Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.86. 5,383,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

