Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realogy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.67. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

