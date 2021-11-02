RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. RealNetworks has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 344.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of RealNetworks worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

