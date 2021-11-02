Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 58.1% in October

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Real Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

