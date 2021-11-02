Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.17 billion.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.