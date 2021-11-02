Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $8.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -340.50 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

