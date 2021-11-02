Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rattler Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

