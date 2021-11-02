Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 11,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 376,536 shares.The stock last traded at $35.19 and had previously closed at $34.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ranpak by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.