Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Thomas F. Corley Sells 5,901 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PACK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. 346,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.77 and a beta of 1.07. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Ranpak by 875.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 946.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ranpak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

