Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

