Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.49. 560,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,907. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

