Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.99

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.99 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 29.88 ($0.39), with a volume of 6,773,380 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £40.01 million and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.99.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

