Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Radius Health worth $84,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

