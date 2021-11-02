Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.31 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $600.53 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00107676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.87 or 1.00000956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.12 or 0.07024160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.