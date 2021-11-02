R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRD remained flat at $$6.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,447. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $473.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

