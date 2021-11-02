Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $628.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quotient Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.