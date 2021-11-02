Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.68. 775,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth about $231,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $930,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.