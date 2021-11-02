QuarkChain Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $184.75 million and $10.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00223799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.