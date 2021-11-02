QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.48. 151,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,135,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,255 shares of company stock worth $17,498,131 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 119.9% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.