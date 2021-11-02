Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $24,371.29 and $85.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.