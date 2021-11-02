QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $134.68. 131,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,453. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

