QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QCR traded as high as $55.78 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in QCR by 98,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $901.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

