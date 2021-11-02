Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Increased by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.30. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $251.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

