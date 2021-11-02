Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

