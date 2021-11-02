Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Issued By KeyCorp

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2023 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

NYSE TFX opened at $359.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.87. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.69 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.