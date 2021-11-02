Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BWB opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last three months. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

