Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Safehold in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAFE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

NYSE SAFE opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of -0.33. Safehold has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $11,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Safehold by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 843,265 shares of company stock worth $63,715,298 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

