Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

