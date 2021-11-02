Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TTM Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.