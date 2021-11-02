Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Reduced by Analyst

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DaVita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $105.32 on Monday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

