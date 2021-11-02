Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of AIT opened at $97.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

