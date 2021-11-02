Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

SYF opened at $47.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 59,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 131,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.