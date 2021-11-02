Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered by Analyst

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

EVBN stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 25.73%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796 in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,334,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.