Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered by Wedbush

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.96 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

