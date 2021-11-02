PYRO Network (PYRO) Trading Down 77.1% Over Last 7 Days

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 77.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded down 77.1% against the US dollar. PYRO Network has a market capitalization of $69,402.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00080418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.17 or 1.00077348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.55 or 0.07030704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

PYRO Network Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 810,060,798 coins and its circulating supply is 805,047,686 coins. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here

PYRO Network Coin Trading

