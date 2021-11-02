Putnam Investments LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 40.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genpact by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Genpact by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

