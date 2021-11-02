Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

