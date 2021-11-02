Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 410 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB opened at $727.99 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $291.62 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

