PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.