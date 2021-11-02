PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PubMatic stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 13,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 61.43. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 16.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $186,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $276,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 68.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PUBM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

