Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $52,632.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00041011 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.