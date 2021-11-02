Public Index Network (PIN) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $61,999.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00080919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00075307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00106339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,410.48 or 0.99802815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.73 or 0.07028453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.