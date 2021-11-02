Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tapestry by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 570,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $34,125,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 185.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 129,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

