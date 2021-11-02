Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,574 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Abiomed worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $349.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day moving average of $325.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

