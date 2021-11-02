Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 762,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,462,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 358,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 194,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

