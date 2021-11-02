Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,355,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

