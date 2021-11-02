Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

