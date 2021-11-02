Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.