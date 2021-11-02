Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 406.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

